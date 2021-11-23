TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) –A federal judge has handed Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida a sizable defeat by overturning the state’s gambling compact. The ruling late Monday by Judge Dabney L. Friedrich struck down the state’s $2.5 billion deal with the tribe and brought an end to sports betting in the nation’s third largest state.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Judge Friedrich ruled the gambling compact violated federal Indian gaming law and invalidated the entire agreement.
The tribe’s online sports betting quietly launched on Nov. 1 however, the judge decided that allowing betting to take place from any laptop or smartphone but completed through servers on tribal land violated terms of the Indian Gambling Regulatory Act. The IGRA requires all state-sanctioned gambling to take place on tribal land.
The ruling is a big win for Magic City Casino in Miami and Bonita Springs Poker Room in Southwest Florida, whose owners challenged the deal after it was approved by the state legislature earlier this year.
The decision also blocks the tribe’s Hard Rock casinos in Broward and Hillsborough counties from becoming full Las Vegas-style casinos because the struck deal down also allowed the tribe to add roulette and craps to its casino operations.
The state and the Seminole Tribe are both expected to appeal the decision.
Meanwhile, digital wagering platforms DraftKings and FanDuel each have contributed $10 million to a political committee backing a proposed constitutional amendment in Florida that would legalize sports betting at professional sports arenas, pari-mutuel facilities and statewide via online platforms. The proposal would go on the November 2022 ballot if the committee can collect enough signatures and get Florida Supreme Court approval of the wording.