By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, FBI, Hialeah, Local TV, Miami News, Plantation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI released has released pictures of two wanted bank robbers who struck a Regions Bank branch in Hialeah.

Authorities say the suspects entered the bank, located along W 4th Avenue near 29th Street, Monday morning around 10:45 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee. One of the men was armed with a gun but no shots were fired.

(Source: FBI)

There were customers in the bank at the time, no injuries were reported.

The FBI did not provide any other information.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.

