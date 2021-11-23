MIAMI (CBS MIAMI) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a sports car riddled with bullet holes in northeast Miami early Tuesday morning.
The shooting occurred in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 82nd Street sometime before 1 a.m.READ MORE: LIST: Foods Your Pets Can Safely Enjoy This Thanksgiving, What To Avoid
Crime scene investigators focused on a black Jaguar surrounded by dozens of evidence markers and bullet shell casings.READ MORE: 'Tis The Season For Porch Pirates But South Florida Man Builds 'Amazon Wall' To Protect Packages
All four windows of the car appeared to have been shattered by bullets. CBS4 counted at least 16 bullet holes in the front windshield.MORE NEWS: Parkland School Massacre Families Settle Lawsuit Against FBI
Police have not released any information on what occurred or if there were injuries reported.