MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins alongside Feeding South Florida, and community groups helped to gift hundreds of families a Thanksgiving meal Tuesday.

At a time when the price of a traditional Thanksgiving meal has soared, this one was free.

“The pandemic be messing up so bad so this right here is something so good,” Pat Williams said.

A free dinner means a lot to the people who waited in line at a Hard Rock Stadium lot.

“I won’t have to pay another bill to put my money trying to get food in the house,” she said.

The food giveaway also means a lot to over a dozen players.

“You know this time of year I think the most important thing is just being able to help people and put smiles on people’s faces,” Mike Gesicki said.

Even though the lines were long, there were no shortages of smiles.

“I am thankful, I am so thankful,” another driver waiting to get his food said.

Thanksgiving is a time when many count their blessings, for these families during tough times, this free holiday meal is just that.