MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More problems surfaced at a Miami high rise with elevator problems as firefighter-paramedics were called to rescue an elderly, disabled man in a wheelchair and a security guard who was trapped in an elevator.

Darianne Diago, who lives on the 7th floor with her grandparents, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that she called fire rescue around 5:30 Monday afternoon after the two people were trapped on the 10th floor at the 18-story Civic Towers Apartments at N.W. 15th Ave. and 18th St.

“This could break down again and again, and this affects us and all the handicapped people having to be brought down these stairs. We need an emergency plan for this and we need some solutions here. We need someone to come out,” she said.

With swelling in her legs, a beleaguered 82-year-old, Maria Consuelo Nava said she has struggled to get help in order to get to and from her 7th-floor apartment. “This has been a big problem,” she said. “The elevator is not working and it is very very hard.”

Rucio Cruz was visiting a friend at the building and said, “This is really bad. A lot of people need help here.” The HUD, Section 8 building has nearly 200 units.

On Tuesday, a security guard was operating one of the elevators that was still not fully automatic. A second elevator was still broken.

CBS4 also spoke with the city’s Building Director Ace Marrero who said both elevators should be completely fixed by Thanksgiving.

He said, “Those elevators were damaged by a fire on the 15th floor that happened a couple of days ago.” He said sprinkler heads were triggered as a result of the fire-damaged elevator water equipment.

“What I can tell you,” he said, “is that I have confirmation from the elevator company that parts are being delivered to the site this afternoon and hopefully one elevator will be fully automatic by the end of the day and hopefully a 2nd elevator will be up and running by some time tomorrow. One elevator is operating right now with the assistance of an operator and is not fully automatic.”

Another issue has surfaced at the building as residents discovered a notice from City of Miami Unsafe Structures Inspector Raul Ramos, who said the building has been deemed unsafe because “many units were found to have mold issues.”

Building managers were ordered to obtain an evaluation of the cause of the deficiency and submit applications for permits and repair the problems by December 6th or face a hearing before the Unsafe Structures Panel.

Marrero said, “We have had a couple of units consistently complaining about mold and we have been working with the owner to come up with solutions to resolve this situation permanently.”

He said there have been monthly meetings about these problems.

“The inspection notice that was posted yesterday hopefully drives home a final message from the City of Miami that they must come back and resolve this issue. If we don’t have any results with the building it will go to the Unsafe Structures Panel.”

Paperwork from the City says the building is owned by Civic Towers LLLP of Austin, Texas.

CBS4 reached out to the company but did not hear back.

D’Oench also tried to test one of the elevators but was told by a manager that he and his cameraman had to leave the property.

Video obtained by CBS4 from this past weekend showed Miami firefighter-paramedics responding to an emergency call for medical help and one man struggling to climb the stairs with a duffel bag on his shoulders.