Detective: 'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Still Won't Talk About Missing HusbandA Hillsborough County Sheriff's detective who is investigating the disappearance of Carole Baskin's second husband said Thursday that the "Tiger King" star had three times refused requests for interviews, and that the probe was ongoing.

Taste Of The Town: Union Kitchen And Bar In Wilton Manors Is A Union Of Family, Friends And FoodUnion Kitchen & Bar in Wilton Manors is a union in many ways. Christie Tenaud and her husband Roberto Colombi are united in marriage and family, their jobs, (she’s the chef, he’s the sommelier) their culture, (she’s Peruvian, he’s Italian) and their commitment to their craft.

Millionaire Dog Gunther VI Selling Miami Mansion Once Owned By Madonna For Nearly $32 MillionThe world’s wealthiest dog is about to get a little richer. Worth nearly half a billion dollars, the German Shepherd named Gunther VI is selling his Miami estate that was once owned by Madonna for $31.75 million.

'Living Large' Looks Inside The Sunny Isles Beach Regalia Penthouse, With Private Pool, $1 Million BathroomAfter taking a break due to the pandemic, CBS4’s Living Large with Lisa Petrillo is back as she takes you inside some of South Florida’s most spectacular and lavish residences including the Regalia on Sunny Isles Beach.

Disney Ships To Require Children To Be Fully Vaccinated Starting Jan. 13Disney Cruise Lines will begin to require customers ages 5 and older to be fully vaccinated starting Jan. 13, the company website said Wednesday.

Triple The Fair Fun As Youth Fair and Broward Fair Join Santa's Enchanted ForestThe Miami-Dade County Youth Fair and the Broward County Fair both return Thursday following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both run from Thursday, Nov 18 to December 5.