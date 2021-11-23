MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is on and AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ is once again working to keep everyone on the roads safe from impaired drivers.

The ‘Tow to Go’ program will safely transport a would-be impaired driver and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles, free of charge. You don’t even have to be a AAA member.

The ‘Tow to Go’ program will provide safe rides home to intoxicated drivers starting Wednesday, November 24 at 6 a.m. through Monday, November 29.

Since 1998, AAA ‘Tow to Go’ has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

“AAA is proud to bring back this life-saving program this Thanksgiving,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Now as millions of Americans get behind the wheel this holiday weekend, none of them will have an excuse for driving impaired. However, we still strongly encourage people to plan ahead and identify a safe ride home and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

According to national data from NHTSA, there were 10,142 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drivers impaired by alcohol in all of 2019. Of those fatalities, 417 occurred during the Thanksgiving holiday.

From November – December 2020, there were 1,052 crashes involving alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both in Florida – according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and motor Vehicles. In addition, there were 5,442 DUI citations issued across the state. Cases like these could be prevented if impaired drivers found a safe ride home.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines