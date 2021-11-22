TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – A crash is currently blocking some traffic on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike.
Chopper4 was over the scene just south of Commercial Boulevard.READ MORE: Miami Gardens PD Searching For Driver Of Black Mercedes Involved In Fatal Hit-&-Run Crash
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer somehow collided with a motorcyclist.READ MORE: Help A Family In Need And Adopt A Family For The Holidays
FHP troopers say the tractor trailer caught fire. Troopers added the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.MORE NEWS: Don't Ease Up On COVID Precautions Once You Get To Grandma's House
No word on the extent of the injuries.