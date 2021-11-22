  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMNCIS: Hawai'i
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Traffic, Turnpike Crash

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – A crash is currently blocking some traffic on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike.

Chopper4 was over the scene just south of Commercial Boulevard.

READ MORE: Miami Gardens PD Searching For Driver Of Black Mercedes Involved In Fatal Hit-&-Run Crash

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer somehow collided with a motorcyclist.

READ MORE: Help A Family In Need And Adopt A Family For The Holidays

FHP troopers say the tractor trailer caught fire. Troopers added the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

MORE NEWS: Don't Ease Up On COVID Precautions Once You Get To Grandma's House

No word on the extent of the injuries.

CBSMiami.com Team