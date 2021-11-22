SOUTH DADE(CBSMiami) — Thanksgiving came a few days early for hundreds of South Florida families and they are thankful they can now celebrate the holiday with family, and friends the way so many of us take for granted.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee, in partnership with the Miami-Dade Police Department and Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces, gave away hundreds of turkeys and other non-perishables in time for the Thanksgiving holiday at Homestead Air Reserve Park on Monday.

“The objective is simply bring government to the people,” said Commissioner McGhee.

Hundreds of people, many of whom were hit hard by the pandemic, lined up early for the drive-thru food giveaway.

“My husband and I lost our jobs in the pandemic and we are trying to look for a new job,” said Ingrid Carbajal.

Carbajal waited in line for over two hours, and she left with a smile on her face knowing she’ll be able to make Thanksgiving dinner for her family.

“Maybe without this help we wouldn’t have something good to eat this Thursday,” she said.

Approximately 300 turkeys were handed out at Monday’s event.

“It helps us out and it’s something, basically we all need the extra help,” said Maggie Fornaois, who waited in line for more than 4 hours. She was the first in line at 5:00 a.m.

“It helps out a lot of people who can’t buy it,” said Janelle Williams, who waited in line for three hours.

There will be another turkey giveaway tomorrow in Florida City.

That giveaway will take place from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Everglades Village, located at 19308 SW 380th Street.

Click here to see a list of other Thanksgiving food giveaways.