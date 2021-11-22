MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has died and another person was hurt following a violent two vehicle crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.
A pickup truck involved in the crash flipped over.
The injured person was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
