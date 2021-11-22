  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has died and another person was hurt following a violent two vehicle crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened at SW 26 Street and 147 Avenue.

Pickup truck flipped over in crash at SW 147 Ave. and 26 Street on Nov. 22, 2021 (CBS4)

A pickup truck involved in the crash flipped over.

The intersection where the crash took place remains shutdown.

The injured person was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

 

 

