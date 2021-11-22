  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Gardens Police Department needs help locating the driver of black Mercedes involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened Friday at around 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of NW 183 Street.

The victim, who has been identified as 57-year-old Kerry McCutchen, was crossing on the west side of NW 183 Street, heading southbound on NW 32 Avenue, when he was struck in the center lane of eastbound traffic.

McCutchen was declared dead at the scene.

As a result of the crash, MGPD said the 2016 C-Class with tinted windows has extensive front-end damage. It’s missing a front lip and the plastic housing from the front driver’s side wheel well.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

