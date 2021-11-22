MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The daughter of a woman who was seriously hurt in a gas explosion is now speaking out.

“So this is the room that the accident the happened in, these windows were all blown out,” said Jozenia Bello.

She showed CBS4 the damage from the gas the explosion that ripped through her childhood home near SW 114 Terrace and SW 145 Avenue, on Saturday, Nov. 13.

“It was loud. As I come it to see it, it looks like a bomb was detonated in that small room. The windows all crushed out, the accordion shutters out, items blown 20 feet away,” added Bello.

But it was more than just the building and furniture damaged. Jozenia’s mother Aleida, who was attempting to cook breakfast at the time, was also injured.

“She has third degree burns on about 45% of her body, her legs, her arms, her chest and her face. And a lot of her hair was burnt off as well,” said Bello.

Aleida has to go through multiple surgeries and is expected to be in the hospital a minimum of two months. Despite her injuries, her family’s they are still holding in to hope.

“She’s fighting each and every day she’s in the hospital but it’s still traumatic. I walk into the house I imagine my mom sitting in that couch each and begin to cry,” said Bello.

And while the family appeals to the public for support and prayers, they have advice for others cooking this holiday season.

“Always use the senses that you have, you were gifted with for a reason,” said Bello. “Make sure you don’t smell any weird gas smells. If you do, advise the next best person, whoever that maybe.”

If you want to donate to the family, they’ve created a GoFundMe page.