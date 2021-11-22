MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The last surviving prosecutor of the Nuremberg Trials, Benjamin Ferencz, may be awarded a Congressional Gold Medal.

A bipartisan group of Florida House lawmakers has introduced a resolution aimed at awarding Ferencz, now 101 years old, the highest honor Congress can grant an individual, on the 86th anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials.

After World War II, Ferencz successfully prosecuted one of the world’s first convictions of crime against humanity of Nazi perpetrators. The Nuremberg Trials led to the conviction of 22 high-ranking former Nazi SS officials, responsible for the murders of more than a million people.

Ferencz, who currently lives in Delray Beach, graduated from Harvard Law School then enlisted as a private in the Army before fighting in the Battle of the Bulge.

Following World War II, he was recruited by General Telford Taylor, in charge of the Nuremberg Trials, to direct a team of researchers in Berlin to investigate top secret documents in the German foreign ministry.

In 2016, Ferencz invested in the future of genocide prevention with the creation of the Ferencz International Justice Initiative at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide.

The resolution was sent to the U.S. House Financial Services and the Budget Committees.