MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s going to be packed in the air if predictions are correct, and that’s why doctors are telling people to wear masks, and keep their hands clean.

“It’s the first time we’re going to see her it’s so oh my God,” Maraza Braz said.

Braz flew in from Brazil. She was waiting for her daughter at Miami International Airport when CBS4 talked with her. She’s waited for this day for over a year in part because of COVID-19 precautions.

“We’re going to see her,” she said emotionally.

International restrictions eased just in time to make travel a little easier as well, but in the US some state are seeing a rise.

“Luckily Florida has still been spared from this increase but there is some concern that the increase may start showing up here,” Dr. Giorgio Tarchini said.

Dr. Tarchini is the chief medical officer for HSA Florida University Hospital. CBS4 asked what happens once people actually get to grandma’s house?

“The number one thing is vaccination, washing your hands often, try not to touch your face, and we have the Florida weather here, if you’re able to house outside that could be a good idea,” he said.

Since the incubation period of COVID-19 varies between people, it could be a good idea to get tested.

“The tests that are available now are reliable, particularly if you have someone in your family that is high risk, someone in your family who’s immune is suppressed or an infant, or someone elderly,” Dr. Tarchini added.

Braz’s is still worried about COVID-19, but she told CBS4 she’s doing all she can to be careful for her family.

“Everybody wants [congratulate], be with family, it’s a very good time,” she said.

Test kits can be sold at drugstores, and Miami International Airport has a rapid testing center by Gate 10.