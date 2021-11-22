MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Disney has suspended its COVID vaccine requirement for employees at Walt Disney World in Florida following a change in state law.
The decision came after a new law took effect in Florida that prohibits workplace vaccine mandates.READ MORE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Pitches Plan For ‘Gas Tax Relief’
Instead, workers are allowed to be exempt for reasons like anticipated future pregnancy or recovery from prior COVID-19 infection.READ MORE: 'We All Need The Extra Help': Thanksgiving Comes Early For Hundreds Of South Dade Families At Turkey Giveaway Event
Employees can also opt for regular coronavirus testing or the use of personal protective equipment, which must be paid by the employer.
The new Florida law calls for fines of as much as 50-thousand dollars per violation for large employers.MORE NEWS: Coast Guard Offloads $504 Million In Cocaine, Marijuana At Port Everglades
Disney had previously announced that more than 90-percent of its active Florida employees had already been fully vaccinated.