Miami (CBSMiami) – A chilly breeze is set to replace the soggy weather we’ve had over the past few days but it won’t stick around long. Despite the cooler mornings Monday and Tuesday, a pleasant Thanksgiving is expected for us here in South Florida.

The cold front that will usher in this cooler air will be moving through the area Monday afternoon and evening. Expect warm temperatures ahead of if with highs in the middle 80s Monday afternoon. A few showers or even a gusty storm is possible mainly Monday afternoon and early evening. By Monday night the showers move out as much colder air pushes into the area.

The breeze really picks up Monday night, by Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the 60s with a chilly breeze. Bright sunshine will make for a nice afternoon as the wind diminishes before temperatures quickly drop Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning is forecast to the coldest inland with temperature going below 60 degrees. Right along the coast it will be in the lower 60s as a milder ocean breeze tries to develop. By Wednesday afternoon the wind turns to the northeast which will keep temperatures warmer both at night and during the day.

No significant storms are expected to develop Wednesday across the county for holiday travel. The northeast will still be feeling a chill in the air while the southern plains have a warmer breeze developing from the Gulf of Mexico. A storm stays off the coast of the Pacific northwest at least for the start of the long holiday weekend.

Back here in South Florida the milder breeze continues for Thanksgiving keeping the low temperatures in the middle 60s with highs in the middle 70s. A brief light shower can’t be ruled out with an ocean breeze, but the air will still be relatively dry thanks to Tuesday’s cold front. Expect mainly dry pleasant conditions Thursday afternoon and evening.