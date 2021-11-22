MIIAMI (CBSMiami) — Help is on the way for Broward residents affected by the pandemic. Beginning Monday, they can apply for rental relief again.

That’s because the rental relief application portal, which was closed from November 7 through November 21 to “facilitate the timely processing of applications received to date,” is now reopen.

Eligibility requirements and a list of documents needed can be found at Broward.org/RentAssistance

Eligibility​​

An “eligible household” is defined as a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment has experienced a reduction in household income, has incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID‐19;

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability (including eviction notices, utility shutoff notice, past due rent notice, past due utility notice, or any other evidence of unsafe or unhealthy living conditions or housing stability); and

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

The Broward County Commission received approximately $53 million in funding from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), to help residents who are suffering financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But giving out those funds has been slow, at least in Broward.

That’s part of the reason why the portal was closed for most of November.

Broward is far behind Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties in giving out aid. A report from the Sun-Sentinel says under 4,000 households have received money out of more than 14,000 people who have applied.