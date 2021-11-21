MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Prices for just about everything are on the rise, including food. That means Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost more.

The American Farm Bureau Federation said a classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 people, including turkey, stuffing, cranberries, veggies, and pumpkin pie will cost $53.31 to make. That’s up 14% from last year.

Almost everything on the menu is more this year, from the dinner rolls to dessert. Here is a look at the price increases from 2020 to 2021, the largest jump is for the turkey:

16-pound turkey: $23.99 or approximately $1.50 per pound (up 24%)

2 frozen pie crusts: $2.91 (up 20%)

30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $3.64 (up 7%)

Half pint of whipping cream: $1.78 (up 2%)

1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.05 (up 15%)

12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.98 (up 11%)

1 gallon of whole milk: $3.30 (up 7%)

1 pound of frozen peas: $1.54 (up 6%)

3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.56 (up 4%)

1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): 82 cents (up 12%)

ingredients to prepare the meal: $3.45 (up 12%)

14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix: $2.29 (down 19%)

Farmers like Chris Bohrer have been forced to raise prices because his costs are way up. “Everything that we buy nowadays is costing more. Feed, fuel, labor, all those things have increased in price from 2020 to 2021,” he said.

Plus, supply chain issues are leading to increasing prices at the grocery store.

Veronica Nigh with the American Farm Bureau Federation said, “A pie crust for example has multiple ingredients, so if there’s an increase in the cost of eggs, if there’s an increase in the cost of packaging for any of the ingredients, an increase in the cost of gas to transport any of those ingredients to the pie crust manufacturer, it all adds up.”

The Bowery Mission in New York is already preparing for Thanksgiving week. This year, the charity will cook 200 turkeys and give away 1,000 meals.

“We’re continuing to see great challenges in our city and around the world, and there are people that are in need of a warm meal,” said Chief Program Officer Cheryl Mitchell.

Even with higher costs, the Bower Mission will be able to make all of this year’s meals.

Mitchell said, “Thanks to our donors, we’ve been able to get the turkeys that we need and all the fixings.”