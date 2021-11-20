MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of runners took over the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Saturday morning for a good cause.
They participated in the annual 5k run to raise money for the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation.
The event was held virtually last year due to the COVID pandemic.
Organizers said the foundation serves Broward and Palm Beach counties, and uses the funds to provide a variety of free services throughout the community, including child bereavement camps, music and pet therapy, and grief counseling sessions among many other services.