MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to get the COVD-19 booster shot, they will be available at a participating CVS or Walgreens pharmacy near you.
On Friday, CVS Health and Walgreens announced the availability of COVID-19 booster dose for all adults ages 18 years and older.READ MORE: All-Clear Given Following Bomb Squad Investigation In Brickell Area
CVS representatives said that starting Saturday, November 20 nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to all adults ages 18 years and older who have completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine.READ MORE: Hundreds Take Over Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Runway For A Good Cause
Walgreens also announced that beginning Saturday Nov. 20, all individuals over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster at nearly 9,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations.MORE NEWS: U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Completes Reservoir For Everglades Restoration
If you are planning on getting your booster shot, you are urged to call ahead to make an appointment.