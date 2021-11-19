WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Florida Marlins, Local TV, Miami News, Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins organization is making sure local families have a meal on the table this Thanksgiving.

This is the 13th year in a row the Marlins have held this event, which help their neighbors in Little Havana prepare for the holidays.

Feeding South Florida was also presented with a $20,000 check.

While the meals given out were hefty, each family got 25 pounds of food, which included a ten-pound turkey, which was hand-delivered by staff and some of the Marlins star players like Sandy Alcantara.

The rain moved this year’s event inside but a little water wasn’t going to stop one of their more important charitable events.

Since the pandemic, the Marlins have provided more than a million meals to the South Florida community.

