WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) — Union Kitchen & Bar in Wilton Manors is a union in many ways. Christie Tenaud and her husband Roberto Colombi are united in marriage and family, their jobs, (she’s the chef, he’s the sommelier) their culture, (she’s Peruvian, he’s Italian) and their commitment to their craft.

“It’s us. It’s our union,” Tenaud said. “It’s the union of the food that I make and the amazing wines that he pairs with it. It’s that whole experience at the table. We want to be able to do amazing food, great wines and just fill that whole dining experience for our guests.”

The friendly and warm restaurant has dining inside as well as ample space outside with a front patio, sidewalk and back patio dining area.

For her, it’s about creating unique dishes from places the couple has traveled. For him, it’s about pairing his wide selection of affordable wines with her food.

“We wanted something that with great variety and regions you don’t see,” said Colombi. “Everyone came in and said, ‘Wow, you have something very different here. Something that we don’t see often,’” explained Tenaud.

For Lisa Petrillo’s tasting, Tenaud prepared dishes that are truly something special. They start with grilled octopus sitting on a butter bean purée and topped with the perfect salad.

“The salad adds an extra little sweetness and acidity to the dish. so that mealiness of the butterbean and then all the flavor that comes from the octopus,” she said.

“So tender, sweet and savory and crunchy. Really phenomenal octopus,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

From scratch, it’s Union’s specialty dish, Porcini Campanelle with wild mushrooms, peas, fresh herbs & truffle cream, paired perfectly with the smooth red wine Roberto serves.

“It’s a mix. You must have a good balance. It can’t be super heavy on the truffle. It can’t be super earthy. You just want it to completely be that balanced dish of creamy, rich and earthy,” Tenaud explained.

“It is all that and so stepped up. It’s a fancy pasta,” Petrillo said.

The crispy pork belly tacos with pickled onions & aji verde sauce has a crispy crunch, chicharron style.

“It’s like the United Nations!” said Petrillo. “There’s so much to it with delicious different flavors of all different countries. Like the name, Union Kitchen.”

They end on a decadent dessert. Blackberry Mascarpone Galette with homemade buttermilk ice cream.

“This is like if you were in a French patisserie,” said Petrillo. “It’s homey, it’s warm fruit and then you have a creaminess of the buttermilk ice cream,” said Tenaud.

“Exactly it makes you feel good,” said Petrillo.

Union Kitchen and Bar is open six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday serving dinner only. They offer happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday. Happy hour-goers can enjoy half-priced draft wines, draft beers and premium liquors (excluding craft cocktails.)

For more info: for more info: www.unionkb.com

If you’d like to try the Porcini Campanelle at home, here is the recipe:

Porcini Pasta Dough

Ingredients:

4 c. All-Purpose Flour

1 ½ c. Semolina Flour

½ c. Porcini Powder (you can find it at a specialty store)

6 Large Whole Eggs

½ c. Water +_ (depending on the size of your eggs)

Directions:

Place the dry ingredients in a KitchenAid mixer with the paddle attachment. Add the 6 eggs, while it’s mixing and add water as well. Depending on the size of your eggs, you might need more water – just enough until the dough pulls away from the walls of the bowl. Roll out the dough by hand or use a KitchenAid pasta roller attachment.

Truffle Leek Cream

Ingredients:

½ c. Small Leeks, diced

1 T. Garlic, chopped

1 T. Shallots, chopped

1 T. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 qts. Heavy Cream

¾ c. Parmesan Reggiano, grated

¼ c. White truffle oil

1 c. Truffle paste

5 oz. Butter unsalted

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

In pan over medium low heat, sweat the leeks with the garlic, shallots and oil until fragrant. Add heavy cream, butter and truffle paste and whisk vigorously. Let sauce reduce on medium heat until it can coat the back of a spoon. Pull off heat, season with salt and pepper and add the truffle oil.

Plate the dish and serve it with a glass of SCHIAVA GRIGIA, Kurtatsch, Alto Adige, Italy 2019 or Le Pigeoulet, Vin de Pays de Vauclouse, Rhone Valley, France 2020 for the perfect wine pairing. Buon Appetito!