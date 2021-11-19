PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Plantation High School is on a code red lockdown due to a threat to the school, Plantation police have confirmed.
The threat, police say, came in via social media and officers are on the scene investigating.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.