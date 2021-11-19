WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Lockdown, Miami News, Plantation High School

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Plantation High School is on a code red lockdown due to a threat to the school, Plantation police have confirmed.

The threat, police say, came in via social media and officers are on the scene investigating.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade and Broward Schools No Longer Mandating Masks, Parental Opt-Out Form Eliminated

No other details have been released.

READ MORE: Homestead Youth Pastor Ricky Torcise Facing Sex Charges Involving Teen

This is a developing story and will be updated.

MORE NEWS: Negotiations Taking Place In Armed Standoff In Coral Springs

 

CBSMiami.com Team