FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Two South Florida schools faced social media threats Friday, and one of them lead to an arrest.

A thirteen-year-old girl has been charged with a second-degree felony after making Instagram threats towards students and staff at Renaissance Charter school in Pembroke Pines, according to police.

Over at Plantation High School there was a code red lockdown due to their own online threat.

Earlier in the week, Broward Public Schools launched their #THinkB4UPost campaign regarding social media threats.

“We have to pivot the way in which we’re trying to communicate this message to the students by delivering it in that space if we want the message to actually reach the students,” said Keyla Concepción, Broward County Public Schools.

While the campaign was focused on one day the message and the work continues.

Broward schools spokesperson Keyla Concepción says they’ve partnered with law enforcement agencies and even sports teams like the Miami Dolphins to get the community’s attention.

“A social media post is not enough, it’s enough to hopefully start the conversation and it is a team effort”

An important part of this campaign is teaching online responsibility in the classroom, and the significance of “digital citizenship”. This twenty-eight page tool kit includes lesson plans to educate students on how to be mindful of what they post.

The campaign is not just focused on students but their parents, as they play a key role.

“If we’re able to reach the parents with what is taking place as well as the consequences then they can help us deliver that message to the students as well,” added Concepción.