CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — Coral Springs police are negotiating with an armed man inside a home in the Waterside neighborhood. Investigators say it began as a dispute between a mother and her son and is now a standoff where shots have been fired.

According to Coral Springs Police officer Chris Swinson, police were called to the 5700 block of 46th Drive due to a domestic disturbance shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The mother told police here 25-year-old son came to the house after being involved in a traffic incident and got into a fight with her. At one point, she said he pulled out a gun and placed it on a counter. She left the home and called police.

Swinson said he lives in Margate for came to Coral Springs to confront the mother for unknown reasons.

“Right now, he’s in the residence in contact with our hostage negotiating team and working with our units to come to a safe resolution,” said Swinson who added he has fired his weapon.

“Initially it was threats, then we’re told approximately 5 shots in the house then came out to the exterior of the home and fired two shots in the air.”

Swinson also said the unidentified man has made a “couple of threats towards officers, basically saying if he saw officers of anyone interfering that he would shoot and kill.”

Swinson said while dealing with this “agitated male” police are concerned for the safety of residents, officers, and EMS.

Even police and media helicopters were asked to move as a safety precaution.

“He made a couple of comments about the helicopter being there, especially with the known fact that he had fired rounds earlier. It’s precautionary, we don’t want any threats for aviation units.”

Some nearby residents have been evacuated while police are working with others to keep them inside their homes and secure.

One nearby school, Park Springs Elementary, has been placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area because it remains a very active scene.