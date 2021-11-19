MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s one of the happiest days for some kids in the foster care system, it’s National Adoption Day.

“She’s so joyful, you’ll never capture her without a smile on her face,” Benjamin Snyder said of his new sister.

16-year-old Yasmin Amali Snyder is as bright as they come, she has a 3.7 GPA, she’s in varsity cheer, and described by those who love her as a positive light.

“I’ve been in and out of the foster system for the past 10 years,” Yasmin Amali Snyder said.

During that time she often had to be her own cheerleader, even questioning her circumstance.

“I’m a really good person I don’t know what I did to deserve this,” Snyder said.

Despite some of her successes in school, she felt a pain inside because she wanted a family to come home to. It weighed on her mind, who was going to adopt someone as old as her?

“The minute at we Yasmin we just fell in love,” Benjamin Snyder said.

His sister, Annabelle added, “I’m just so happy I finally have an older sister.”

They officially all became the Snyder’s Friday.

“I tell Ben like no matter what we’re doing if I show up and went we’re having meatloaf for dinner she’s like ahhhh meathloaf, it’s just her personality,” Michelle Snyder, their mom said.

But for too long Yasmin was on a list, waiting to be adopted, she got close to twice, but it didn’t work out.

“You know the younger the kids are the more likely they are to get adopted and that’s something that is too bad because they’re just incredible kids out there who are also waiting for families who just bright futures ahead,” her mom added.

This Thanksgiving and all holidays in the future, Yasmin will always have a family to call her own. Yasmin happens to be a Black teen adopted by a White family, but the Snyders told us, skin color was never a factor.

“I remember meeting family online and my little sister got of the car and she had chocolate all over her face and then I saw my little brother and he just got back from school and he actually opened up to right away,” Yasmin recalled.

And it was never the same again, it was somehow meant to be, she fell in love with her family the moment she met them too.

For information on Miami Heart Gallery where you learn about Miami-Dade County adoptions, click here. https://www.miamiheartgallery.org/