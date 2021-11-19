MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There will be a chill in the air as you prepare for Thanksgiving next week, but expect warmer temperatures to return by Thursday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday, a strong cold front slides south through the Florida peninsula turning our breeze to the northwest dropping temperatures into the lower 60s and upper 50s. The breeze continues Tuesday night, but gets a little lighter by Wednesday.

With a clear sky and cool dry air over the area, Wednesday morning will start with a chill but warm up a little bit at night.

Thursday, the breeze turns to the northeast and eventually east. This will make for a milder holiday compared to the start of the week with highs pushing into the upper 70s after a morning low right at or just above 70 degrees.

The air will still be relatively dry, but with an ocean breeze there is always a chance that a light shower my pass through the area. Still looks pretty good after the cold blast we get just a few days before. Light wind and plenty of sunshine to start the day followed by a mild afternoon and evening with just a few clouds. Lows will be near 70 Thursday morning with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

The milder breeze will continue for the rest of the long weekend.