MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In an effort to keep our community protected during the holiday season and encourage residents to be proactive about their safety, Miami-Dade police is kicking off its Holiday Crime Initiative.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s annual Holiday Crime Initiative kicked off Friday, which coincides with the start of the busy holiday travel season.

“The men and women of the Miami-Dade Police Department will be ready and vigilant both in uniform presence and undercover capacities,” said Director Freddy Ramirez III.

Throughout the campaign, officers will conduct increased surveillance and high-visibility patrols throughout Miami-Dade County.

“We’re constantly driving around throughout the entire day to make shoppers feel safe,” said Miami-Dade Officer Orlando Fleites.

There will be an increased focus in and around major malls, shopping centers and other areas that experience increased traffic during the holiday season.

“Please, please, do not let your guard down. It’s tempting, but do not do it,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava.

Officers also want to remind residents and visitors of the important crime prevention and social media tips such as “See something, Say Something” and “Lock it, or Lose it.”