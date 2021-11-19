TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – Less than twenty-four hours after the Florida legislature passed four bills related to blocking vaccine mandates, Governor Ron DeSantis signed them into law, in the Florida city of Brandon, a small Tampa suburb.

At the event, which looked more like a rally then a bill signing, supporters wore ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shirts, a Republican slogan used to troll President Joe Biden.

When asked if that’s why DeSantis chose Brandon, Florida to sign the bills, he said, “I think Brandon, Florida is a great American city. I think the people here are fantastic,” he said smiling as a “Let’s go Brandon” chant broke out in the crowd.

It’s no secret DeSantis has embraced the “Let’s Go Brandon” line, which has grown in popularity among Republicans who want to boost their conservative credentials.

The governor has waged a legal and media campaign against the president over White House vaccine mandates.

Running for reelection and eyeing a potential 2024 presidential run, DeSantis has become one of the nation’s most prominent Republicans by opposing public health guidelines during the pandemic.

