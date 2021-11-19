MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wearing a raincoat is a must these next few days thanks to a wet weather pattern that is sticking around through the weekend.

Friday morning began with drizzles over Broward and heavy showers over parts of northeast Miami-Dade.

As Friday continues, showers will develop over Palm Beach county then track south into Broward and eventually into Miami-Dade.

Pockets of heavy rain is expected not just for Broward but also for Miami-Dade through the late Friday afternoon rush hour.

Flooding is possible today and most likely during 4 to 6 pm.

Also, it’s becoming breezy throughout Friday, with winds out of the north and northeast gusting up to 20 mph today. Friday forecast high temperatures will top the upper-70s.

Stronger winds are expected for South Florida throughout Saturday as a cold front gets closer to the area but stalls out and high pressure intensifies over the Southeastern US.

A showery Saturday is in store and those showers will glide along a gusty NE wind.

High temperatures on Saturday stay in the upper 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with highs getting into the mid-80s but followed by a dramatic dip.

A strong cold front will sweep South Florida by Monday overnight with a burst of cool air. South Florida will wake up to the 50s on Tuesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies.

The pleasant weather and cool temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving Day.