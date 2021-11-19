MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Heavy rain on Friday is expected to cause a second day of potential flooding issues and folks in downtown Miami are bracing for it.
“I’m definitely staying in tonight,” said Lola Lopez, who lives downtown.
Her neighborhood off Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 11th Street was flooded on Thursday after heavy downpours. “Nobody could pass. It was just all underwater,” she said.
On Friday morning, crews in front of The Gabriel Hotel Miami used pressure washers to wash away the mud and grass that floated in with Thursday’s rain.
In Miami Beach, CBS4 spotted some people pushing water out of a parking garage entrance on Collins Avenue and 36th Street.
More rain on Friday could bring more flooding and some in South Florida are preparing for what’s next.
“Netflix and chill tonight,” said Lopez.
Pockets of heavy rain is expected in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties through the late Friday afternoon rush hour causing possible flooding issues most likely during 4 to 6 pm.