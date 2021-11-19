WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, Miami News, Plantation

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Thick smoke billowed from a Plantation apartment building on Friday morning, displacing families who live in the building.

According to the Plantation Fire Department, it was a three-story apartment building in the 4700 block of NW 10th Court which was evacuated entirely while firefighters put out the flames.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade and Broward Schools No Longer Mandating Masks, Parental Opt-Out Form Eliminated

The fire damaged at least two units.

READ MORE: Homestead Youth Pastor Ricky Torcise Facing Sex Charges Involving Teen

It’s not known how many families will be displaced or for how long.

It’s not known yet how the fire started.

MORE NEWS: Negotiations Taking Place In Armed Standoff In Coral Springs

 

CBSMiami.com Team