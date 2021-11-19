PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Thick smoke billowed from a Plantation apartment building on Friday morning, displacing families who live in the building.
According to the Plantation Fire Department, it was a three-story apartment building in the 4700 block of NW 10th Court which was evacuated entirely while firefighters put out the flames.
The fire damaged at least two units.
It’s not known how many families will be displaced or for how long.
It's not known yet how the fire started.