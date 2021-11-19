MIAMI (CBSMiami) — CVS is planning to close hundreds of its stores.
The pharmacy chain says it will close 300 locations each year, for the next three years, which is 10 percent of its locations.
This comes as CVS restructures to focus more on primary healthcare.
Certain stores are becoming "health hubs" that focus on clinical services and health products.
CVS says employees impacted by the closures will be offered positions elsewhere in the company.
The changes are slated to start in 2022.