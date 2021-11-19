  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, CVS, Local TV, Miami News, Walgreens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to get the COVD-19 booster shot, they will be available at a participating CVS or Walgreens pharmacy near you.

On Friday, CVS Health and Walgreens announced the availability of COVID-19 booster dose for all adults ages 18 years and older.

CVS representatives said that starting Saturday, November 20 nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to all adults ages 18 years and older who have completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

Walgreens also announced that beginning Saturday Nov. 20, all individuals over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster at nearly 9,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations.

If you are planning on getting your booster shot, you are urged to call ahead to make an appointment.

