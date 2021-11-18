Disney Ships To Require Children To Be Fully Vaccinated Starting Jan. 13Disney Cruise Lines will begin to require customers ages 5 and older to be fully vaccinated starting Jan. 13, the company website said Wednesday.

Triple The Fair Fun As Youth Fair and Broward Fair Join Santa's Enchanted ForestThe Miami-Dade County Youth Fair and the Broward County Fair both return Thursday following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both run from Thursday, Nov 18 to December 5.

Millionaire Dog Gunther VI Selling Miami Mansion Once Owned By Madonna For Nearly $32 MillionThe world’s wealthiest dog is about to get a little richer. Worth nearly half a billion dollars, the German Shepherd named Gunther VI is selling his Miami estate that was once owned by Madonna for $31.75 million.

Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs Scheduled To Headline 2022 Tortuga Music Festival In AprilHaving just wrapped a successful Tortuga Music Festival on Fort Lauderdale beach, organizers are already hard at work on next year's event.

'Clifford The Big Red Dog' Debuts On The Big Screen & Paramount+ As A Charming Canine ComedyWhile her single mom Maggie is away, middle schooler Emily Elizabeth and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey stumbles upon a magical rescuer at a carnival who gifts her a little red puppy. Emily Elizabeth never imagines waking up to find a giant 10-foot dog in her tiny New York City apartment. "Clifford the Big Red Dog" is based on the beloved Scholastic Book character created by author Norman Bridwell. 14 year old Darby Camp plays Emily Elizabeth and British actor Jack Whitehall plays Uncle Casey. “It’s such an iconic character. It’s not lost on us how important a figure Clifford is in so many people’s lives and we feel so excited to be part of that legacy now,” Whitehall said.