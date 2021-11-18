  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation would like your help in identifying a man they say held up a Wells Fargo Bank on Bird Road Wednesday morning.

Investigators say it happened at around 9 a.m at the branch on the 9600 block of Bird Road.

FBI said the man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller.

Images from the scene show a man wearing a baseball cap and a blue rubber glove.

The FBI is not releasing the amount of cash that was taken from the bank.

Anyone with information about this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call (754)703-2000.

