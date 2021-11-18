  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man’s body was found Thursday morning on Fort Lauderdale beach.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a body on the sand, covered with a yellow tarp.

Police say they found the body just before 8 a.m.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in the man’s death.

The incident is under investigation.

