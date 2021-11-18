MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For 29 years, CBS4’s community outreach program, Neighbors 4 Neighbors, has connected those in need with those who can help, not just during the holidays, but all year long.

This support extends all over South Florida in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties. Your support has been critical to helping families and individuals during times of crisis and this year is no different.

Because of you, last year’s Adopt A Family 4 the Holidays Program served thousands of members of our community.

A total of $452,427 was raised in goods and services to help families in need.

Now, Neighbors 4 Neighbors is busy again working with their non-profit partners to screen the families which are submitted by social workers from each agency.

Together, Neighbors and more than 30 local non-profit community-based organizations hope to give these families the holiday they deserve.

As a registered adopter you can browse family profiles and select a family based on location, non-profit provider, or number of family members. Best of all, you get to meet the family you are helping and help share the joy of the Holidays, socially distant of course.

The deadline for adopting a family is December 13th, 2021, that way you’ll have time to get the gifts and get them to the family before the holidays.

Visit our site for more information and to register today: https://neighbors4neighbors.org/adopt

If Adopting isn’t right for you, there are two other ways to give, through Operation Elf and our Toy Drive.

We understand that adopting a family isn’t for everyone. Donations of gift cards can also help us serve large families and those who are not able to have a one-on-one experience. Through our Operation Elf Gift Card Program, we are able to provide a Publix gift card for each family member, as well as a gift card to a retailer, like Wal-Mart or Target for each child under 18.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Although human kindness is our greatest asset, Neighbors 4 Neighbors depends on monetary donations to purchase gift cards and provide emergency assistance. Your financial contribution, in any amount, enables the non-profit organization to continue providing hope and a hand up to those in need this holiday season.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors is a 501©3 nonprofit organization and contributions are tax deductible as allowed by law.

You may also mail a check to: Neighbors 4 Neighbors, 8900 NW 18 Terrace, Doral FL 33172.