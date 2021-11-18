MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Gusty storms will be impacting the area Thursday afternoon and evening as moisture surges north into the area.

A gusty ocean breeze continues to push a few showers through the area Thursday morning but these have and will be isolated this morning. By this afternoon, storms will increase from south to north and be more wide-spread this afternoon and early this evening.

Heavy rain may lead to flooding with the storms Thursday afternoon. Rainfall amounts over 1 inch are forecast over a short period of time. This will lead to minor street flooding during and just after the storms move through the area. In addition to the heavy rain there will be gusty wind in and around the downpours. By this evening the heaviest rain will be pushing north of the area.

Moisture hangs around this weekend and while the storms will not be as wide-spread as Thursday, they are still in the forecast over the weekend. Isolated downpours area still possible each day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A strong cold front is forecast to move through the area by the middle of next week putting an end to the showers but dropping overnight low temperatures into the lowers 60s by Wednesday night.

A few inland areas may even see lows in the upper 50s by Thursday morning with a clear sky and a light breeze. Despite the chilly start, a pleasant afternoon is forecast for the holiday with highs in the middle 70s along with low humidity Thursday and Friday.