MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair and the Broward County Fair both return Thursday following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both run from Thursday, Nov 18 to December 5.

In Miami-Dade, opening times for the fair vary, however on Thursday, the fairgrounds will be open at 3pm. The fair is located at 10901 SW 24 Street.

There are several new rides, food options, and expositions to choose from. Organizers say even seasoned fairgoers will notice something new this year.

“We’ve got great new rides,” said Eddie Cora with the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair. “Our new observation wheel which is 36 gondola air-conditioned cars. It’s going to be phenomenal, 150 feet high, you can see the everglades and the bay,” said Cora.

This year’s fair will feature 150 concession stands and for the first time a Food Tour Contest. Fairgoers will be able to vote on their favorite fair foods and a winner will be selected. In order to participate, fairgoers can obtain a new food tour guide at the guest relations booth, or download it from the Youth Fair app.

If you’re looking to get more bang for your buck, Thursdays are the best days to attend the fair with a large group. On Thursday’s general admission tickets are $5 instead of $14. Children 5 and under are free as well as, those who are 65 and older. The unlimited ticket pass, $28, on average helps fairgoer’s save about $10.

“Our goal is to make sure the family of four can come out here and this is the best value they get all year,” said Eddie Cora.

Masks are strongly recommended but not required and physical distancing is encouraged.

The Broward County Fair is located on the site of the old Margate Swap Shop, at the corner of N. State Road 7 and Margate Boulevard.

Canceled last year due to the pandemic, this year’s event features more than 70 rides, games, food vendors, and shows, including aquatic acrobats, The Cage of Death, The Banana Derby, hypnotists, and Goat Island.

The hours of operation will vary by day. It will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and from 1 p.m. to midnight on weekends. Admission costs $10, ride bands are extra. There are offering some deals over the course of its two-week run.

For those looking for a holiday-themed fair, there’s always Santa’s Enchanted Forest. It opened on November 4th and will run through January 2nd.

In its 38th year, the event has a new home this year at Hialeah Park, 3100 E 4th Avenue.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest has more than 100 rides, food vendors, games, and shows.

It is open nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight during the event season. Special hours may apply on weekends, holidays, or due to weather.

