MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man had to be rushed to the hospital following an early-morning shooting in Pompano Beach Thursday.
The Broward Sheriff's Office said it happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.
Responding officers found a man suffering injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the man to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
No other details regarding the shooting were released by police.
The shooting remains under investigation.