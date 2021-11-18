  • CBS4 News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man had to be rushed to the hospital following an early-morning shooting in Pompano Beach Thursday.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Responding officers found a man suffering injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the man to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

No other details regarding the shooting were released by police.

The shooting remains under investigation.