SUNNY ISLES BEACH (CBSMiami) – After taking a break due to the pandemic, CBS4’s Living Large with Lisa Petrillo is back as she takes you inside some of South Florida’s most spectacular and lavish residences. The word lavish is truly an understatement when describing the three-story penthouse on the 43rd floor of the Regalia on Sunny Isles Beach. It’s a boutique luxury building with only one apartment per floor.

Jeff Miller of One Sotheby’s International Realty gave CBS4 the tour.

“We have the 43rd and 44th floor. It’s 10,000 feet interior, with 15,000 feet exterior,” Miller said.

This never been “lived in” fully furnished unit with 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms sat quietly last year, but now things are buzzing.

“The past 12 months has been a record-breaking year for me and for the real estate market here in Miami Beach,” Miller explained.

Twenty-foot-high ceilings greet you in the formal living room with spectacular views. The dining room seats 12, looking straight down the coastline. Looking toward the north, you can see the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, 13 miles away.

“The terrace wraps around the whole penthouse, you have sunrise and sunset on your terrace. It’s 360° views,” he said.

On the east side, there is both a TV room and a family room, not to mention the state-of-the-art movie room wrapped in leather walls.

“The whole room has been acoustically reinforced for sound, so you can really have that in a movie theater feel,” Miller said.

Then, there’s a jaw dropping bar.

“We have over 600 bottles in the wine cooler. This marble is onyx from Israel and how can you not enjoy a cocktail with this beautiful view,” said Miller.

“Leave me at the bar,” joked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

That’s just the first story, the second story is just as fabulous and so is the staircase.

“We have this beautiful floating staircase all clad with limestone. It really connects the 43rd and 44th floor together,” he explained.

The raindrop chandelier catches the eye, as does the elegant master suite with a hidden drop-down TV so as not to obstruct the view.

But it’s the master bath that’s truly spectacular.

“Someone told me this is literally $1 million bathroom,” said Petrillo.

“That’s correct. There’s over 100 book-matched slabs of Calcutta gold marble in this bathroom,” he said.

The ultimate luxury spa bath with a sauna and steam room, double showers jacuzzi tub, double sinks and vanity complete with double private walk-in closets.

“Forget the bar, leave me in the bathroom,” Petrillo said laughing.

And there’s more. A ride up in the pneumatic elevator and you’re at the rooftop pool and outdoor barbeque.

“This is the only property in the building that has its own private swimming pool,” said Miller.

This condo is for sale fully furnished. It’s priced at $25.5 million.

For more info: www.onesothebysrealty.com