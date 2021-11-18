MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Thursday morning ahead of signing legislation banning vaccine mandates in the state.

The office of the governor said the legislation will protect Floridians from losing their jobs due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and protect parents’ rights to make healthcare decisions for students.

The bills were passed through a Special Session of the Florida Legislature and are effective upon the Governor’s signature.

Here is what you need to know about the new law:

‣ Private Employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates are prohibited.

‣ Employees can choose from numerous exemptions, including but not limited to, health or religious concerns; pregnancy or anticipated future pregnancy; and past recovery from COVID-19.

‣ Employees can choose to opt for periodic testing or PPE as an exemption.

‣ Employers must cover the costs of testing and PPE exemptions for employees.

‣ Employers who violate these employee health protections will be fined.

‣ Small businesses (99 employees or less) will face $10,000 per employee violation.

‣ Medium and big businesses will face $50,000 per employee violation.

‣Government entities may not require COVID-19 vaccinations of anyone, including employees.

‣ Educational institutions may not require students to be COVID-19 vaccinated.

‣ School districts may not have school face mask policies.

‣ School districts may not quarantine healthy students.

‣ Students and parents may sue violating school districts and recover costs and attorney’s fees.