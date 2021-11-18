MARGATE (CBSMiami) — Gunfire erupted early Thursday morning between two carnival employees just hours before the official opening of the Broward County Fair and a woman living in a nearby senior living facility was struck by a bullet.
According to Margate police, there was a disturbance between two employees around 4:30 a.m at 5600 Lakeside Drive. During the altercation, one of the employees pulled a gun on the other.
Two shots were fired and one of the bullets travelled into the room of the nearby Waterside Landing Senior Living Facility and struck a resident, stated police.
That resident was transported by Margate Fire Rescue to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have a suspect in custody.