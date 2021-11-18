  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MARGATE (CBSMiami) — Gunfire erupted early Thursday morning between two carnival employees just hours before the official opening of the Broward County Fair and a woman living in a nearby senior living facility was struck by a bullet.

According to Margate police, there was a disturbance between two employees around 4:30 a.m at 5600 Lakeside Drive. During the altercation, one of the employees pulled a gun on the other.

Two carnival workers at the Broward Fair get into fight. Shots are fired and a bullet struck an elderly woman living at a nearby senior living facility on Nov. 18, 2021. (CBS4)

Two shots were fired and one of the bullets travelled into the room of the nearby Waterside Landing Senior Living Facility and struck a resident, stated police.

That resident was transported by Margate Fire Rescue to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have a suspect in custody.

