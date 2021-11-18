MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Researchers are studying what they’re calling an “emerging public health concern” related to the pandemic.
According to a new study, between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had COVID either lost or had a change in their sense of smell.
For some, that change has lasted for more than six months.
Most recover their sense of smell eventually, but some may never do so.
The study calls for more research into the long-term loss of a sense of smell.