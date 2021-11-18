MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The suddenly hot Miami Dolphins head to New York as favorites for a week 11 game against the Jets.

After grinding out a win over 1-7 Houston, the Dolphins played their best game of the season on a short week. Shutting down Lamar Jackson and a Super Bowl contender, Miami scored a Thursday night home win against the Ravens. Now, a winning streak is the goal as it’s time for the annual road game vs the Jets.

LOOL WHO’S BACK

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t healthy enough to start the game against Baltimore, but was healthy enough to come in as relief and play very well after starter Jacoby Brissett got hurt. Tua played with a finger injury that limited his ability to throw. Despite that, he made more big plays than he had all season. He will start against the Jets.

JEVON JUMPS UP

All of the good things we heard about rookie safety Jevon Holland after the Dolphins drafted him have come to fruition. Halfway through his rookie season he had a phenomenal game against Baltimore and spearheaded the best defensive effort of the season.

GIVE CREDIT WHERE IT’S DUE

Continuing on Holland and a select few others like linemen Christian Wilkins, credit should be given to the Dolphins organization for bringing these players in now getting them to the point they’re at. There have been questions about the drafting and subsequent development of players on the roster. Holland looks like a home run and Wilkins has taken a big step forward this season.

TAKE 3

It really is a shame that Dolphins gave away a few games, Jacksonville comes to mind, losing on the final play a few times. With a couple of more wins and now a golden opportunity for 3 straight victories, this team could be in the playoff race. But those are big if’s and those games are over. For now, the goal is to win a 3rd straight game before coming home for 3 more winnable games against Carolina, the Giants and another one versus the Jets. It’s not far-fetched, remarkably, for the Dolphins to climb back near .500. Certainly not the preseason goal and expectation but after starting 1-7 it would show some progress.

The Dolphins and Jets kickoff at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday on CBS4, your official Dolphins television station.