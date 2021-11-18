COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – The body of a missing Coconut Creek man has been discovered in a South Florida lake.
According to Coconut Creek police, a call came in around 7:45 a.m. that the Daniel Potter's body had been found by someone in the area.
Divers have been searching Coco Lake since the 60-year-old man went missing on Saturday after going out on his canoe and never returned.
Potter's wife and daughter found his paddle and flip flops on the shore of the lake after his disappearance. His wife, Justine, said he had heart issues but the cause of death remains under investigation.