By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A nine-year-old girl was injured Tuesday night in a shooting on the Don Shula Expressway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 9:15 p.m. the girl and her father were heading south when a white Ford Mustang pulled up on the driver’s side of their car in the area of the Killian Parkway. Someone in the Mustang fired a shot at them which hit the driver’s side door.

The Mustang then pulled around their car to the passenger side and fire three additional shots, striking the girl.

The man drove to West Kendall Baptist Hospital, where his daughter was admitted then transferred to Kendall Regional Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The FHP said the Mustang was last seen exiting at SW 152nd Street.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is urged to contact the FHP or Miami-Dade police.

