MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A nine-year-old girl was injured Tuesday night in a shooting on the Don Shula Expressway.
The Florida Highway Patrol said around 9:15 p.m. the girl and her father were heading south when a white Ford Mustang pulled up on the driver’s side of their car in the area of the Killian Parkway. Someone in the Mustang fired a shot at them which hit the driver’s side door.READ MORE: Missing Boater Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales Found
The Mustang then pulled around their car to the passenger side and fire three additional shots, striking the girl.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Warm & Breezy Afternoon, Rain Returns Wednesday Night
The man drove to West Kendall Baptist Hospital, where his daughter was admitted then transferred to Kendall Regional Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The FHP said the Mustang was last seen exiting at SW 152nd Street.MORE NEWS: Two Adults, Child Hospitalized After Hit and Run Crash In Deerfield Beach
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is urged to contact the FHP or Miami-Dade police.