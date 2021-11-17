MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman riding her bicycle was struck and killed early Tuesday morning by a semi-truck in Miami.
The fatal accident took place near a commercial loading dock outside of the River Landing shopping and residential complex between 14 Avenue and NW North River Drive just before 7:00 a.m., according to Miami Police investigators.
The truck driver did remain on the scene, and cooperated with investigators. Investigators told CBS 4 News the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
The semi-truck, which had “Ceva Logistics” written on it, was either entering the commercial loading dock or exiting when the unidentified woman was struck.
Traffic homicide detectives responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, along with City of Miami Fire Rescue.