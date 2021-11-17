  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS Mornings
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, MIssing Teen, Pembroke Pines

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Aariyana Flewellen, 14, left her mother’s home around 10 p.m. Tuesday after an argument.

READ MORE: Two Adults, Child Hospitalized After Hit and Run Crash In Deerfield Beach

Police said her father, who lives in Georgia, received a disturbing call from her half an hour later. Her family has not heard from her since.

READ MORE: Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Aileen Marty Says People Need To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Once Available To Them

The teen was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the words “We Shucking” on the front, black tights, and white Crocs.

It is believed that she is possibly in the Pembroke Park area but police have not been able to
locate her at this time.

MORE NEWS: Woman On Bike Struck, Killed By Semi-Truck In Miami

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the police at (954) 431-2200.

CBSMiami.com Team