MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
Aariyana Flewellen, 14, left her mother's home around 10 p.m. Tuesday after an argument.
Police said her father, who lives in Georgia, received a disturbing call from her half an hour later. Her family has not heard from her since.
The teen was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the words “We Shucking” on the front, black tights, and white Crocs.
It is believed that she is possibly in the Pembroke Park area but police have not been able to
locate her at this time.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the police at (954) 431-2200.