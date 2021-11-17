FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Dueling end of the fairs will get underway this Thursday with the opening of both the Youth Fair in Miami-Dade and the Broward County Fair.

Both will run through December 5th.

While usually scheduled for the spring the Youth Fair, at 10901 SW 24 Street, was rescheduled for later in the year due to the pandemic. The fair will be open daily, hours of operation will vary depending on the day.

Masks are strongly recommended but not required and physical distancing is encouraged.

The fair will feature dozens of carnival rides to thrill young and old, including roller coasters, a drop tower, flat rides for the little ones, and a giant Ferris wheel.

There will also be food vendors selling delicious fair favorites along with plenty of shows and performers.

Tickets for admission are $14, rides tickets are extra. They are offering some deals over the course of its run.

The Broward County Fair will be held on the site of the old Margate Swap Shop, at the corner of N. State Road 7 and Margate Boulevard.

Canceled last year due to the pandemic, this year’s event will feature more than 70 rides, games, food vendors, and shows, including shows including aquatic acrobats, The Cage of Death, The Banana Derby, hypnotists, and Goat Island.

Thursday will be a sneak peek, the fair official’s grand opening on Friday.

The hours of operation will vary by day. It will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and from 1 p.m. to midnight on weekends. Admission costs $10, ride bands are extra. There are offering some deals over the course of its two-week run.

For those looking for a holiday-themed fair, there’s always Santa’s Enchanted Forest. It opened on November 4th and will run through January 2nd.

In its 38th year, the event has a new home this year at Hialeah Park, 3100 E 4th Avenue.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest has more than 100 rides, food vendors, games, and shows.

It is open nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight during the event season. Special hours may apply on weekends, holidays, or due to weather.

Click Here for ticket information.